Save the Chimps begins recovery as floodwaters recede

FORT PIERCE, FL — Floodwaters are receding at Save the Chimps, the Fort Pierce sanctuary for more than 200 rescued chimpanzees, and CEO Ana Paula Tavares says the animals and staff are safe as recovery begins.

“Finally, the water receded,” Tavares said. Ninety percent of our roads are passable right now, so that’s very encouraging.

Nearly 19 inches of rain fell on St. Lucie County, according to the sanctuary. An overflowing Header Canal kept water from draining off the 150-acre property, leaving it partly underwater for days. Food was dropped by drone to one chimp.

The biggest obstacle now is a sinkhole just outside the sanctuary’s gate. Until it’s repaired, staff can’t drive their cars onto the property.

“We’re starting the recovery, which will be intense, as our roads were destroyed, and with all the flooding they will have to be resurfaced,” Tavares said. “We’re just starting to assess the damage.”

The sanctuary also lost equipment. “We lost lots of golf carts and so on,” she said. “But what’s important is that everyone is okay.”

The chimps spent several days indoors but have returned to their normal routines, Tavares said. The chimpanzees live on islands, in family groups, with care houses at higher elevation.

“They are extremely resilient,” she said. Many came from research labs, the entertainment industry, the pet trade and roadside zoos, where they lived mostly on cement floors in small cages. Today they live in three- to five-acre habitats with indoor spaces.

“I think at this point they trust us. They trust their caregivers and know that things will be okay,” Tavares said.

The hardest part, she said, was getting staff to the chimps’ buildings and moving food, medication and enrichment items around the sanctuary.

Save the Chimps is not open to the public on a daily basis. “We are a true sanctuary,” Tavares said. “We’re not open to the public, but we do have events throughout the year.”

Upcoming events include:



Dec. 5: Holiday with the Chimps, a tour and a holiday party where chimps unwrap gifts. Availability can be checked at savethechimps.org.

Holiday with the Chimps, a tour and a holiday party where chimps unwrap gifts. Availability can be checked at savethechimps.org. February: Chimp-A-Thon 5K and 10K race

Chimp-A-Thon 5K and 10K race March: Members Day

Members Day March 13: Public fundraising event at the sanctuary

“They’ve done enough, and we feel like they don’t need to entertain anyone right now,” Tavares said of the chimps’ quiet retirement.

She credited the sanctuary’s supporters. “Our sanctuary community really comes together and shows up to help, both our volunteers, our funders and our team,” she said. “And onward we go.”