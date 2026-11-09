Sebastian weighs options for septic-to-sewer deadline

SEBASTIAN — The city of Sebastian is looking for a more affordable way to comply with a state law requiring thousands of properties to connect to sewer or upgrade their septic systems by 2030.

House Bill 1379 requires new septic systems in designated areas to meet enhanced nitrogen-reduction standards. By Jan. 1, 2030, existing residential and commercial properties in those areas must connect to central sewer, if available, or upgrade to a system capable of reducing nitrogen by at least 65%.

City Manager Brian Benton outlined the requirements and the potential costs facing property owners.

Indian River County and its consultants have estimated the undertaking could cost as much as $474 million. Benton said the city has also contacted contractors to get an idea of what individual septic system upgrades might cost.

"One contractor was around $18,000. Another contractor gave us a price in the $17,000 range. So we're getting a little bit better pricing, it seems like, but they were giving us a price for a standard lot," Benton said. "Lots vary, lots change. A lot of that goes into effect depending on where they have to put new drain fielding and go from those measures."

More than 10,600 properties will need to connect to sewer or upgrade their existing systems. Council Member Ed Dodd questioned whether the requirements could realistically be met without additional funding.

"It's not going to happen. They can create all the laws they want, but they can't force it to happen unless they fund it and make it happen," Dodd said.

Rather than immediately relying on the county's proposed approach, Dodd suggested the city hire its own consultant to develop a plan focused on minimizing costs for residents.

He also proposed exploring financial assistance for homeowners who cannot afford the required upgrades.

"The goal here should be for us to make sure that we protect the residents of Sebastian in this process. I don't personally think that we're going to be able to implement anything that the county is putting together. I think the cost of that is going to be prohibitive," Dodd said. "I wouldn't want to shoot that down until they have an opportunity to do a next level design on that. But I think from a strategic perspective that we have to bring in a consultant, spend the money, and put together a good, solid program that allows the city, as economically as possible, to raise the funds, to implement the new tanks, and to make sure that we protect our citizens by providing some form of a loan program that has a forgiveness clause to it based on need."

The City Council agreed with the proposal.

House Bill 1379 aims to phase out septic systems in environmentally sensitive areas because of concerns about nutrient pollution from wastewater leaks and older systems.