Community Foundation awards record $9.57 million in grants and scholarships

The Community Foundation Martin-St. Lucie awarded a record $9.57 million in grants and scholarships during its 2025-26 fiscal year, marking the largest annual philanthropic investment in the organization's history.

Nearly 90% of the grant funding and 100% of scholarship awards were invested in Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties, according to the foundation.

“The generosity of our Fundholders and partners has enabled The Community Foundation to make this powerful investment, which is growing good right here at home,” said Elizabeth A. Barbella, president and CEO.

Major grant and scholarship allocations included:

$2.5 million to nonprofit organizations providing food, clothing, shelter and transportation.

$1.8 million for foster care and child welfare.

$1.3 million in scholarships.

$1 million for mental health, health and wellness.

$531,202 for nonprofit capacity building.

$407,990 for arts, culture and historical preservation organizations.

The foundation's full annual report is available on their website.

Founded in 1988, The Community Foundation Martin-St. Lucie is the largest community foundation grantor to Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties. The organization works with fundholders and partners to invest nearly $10 million annually in local nonprofit organizations.

For more information about supporting nonprofit organizations and academic and faith-based institutions locally and nationwide through the foundation, call 772-288-3795 or visit their website.

