Veterans Day brings office closures, service changes across the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST — Government offices, libraries and courts across the Treasure Coast will close Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day, though most regular trash collection and public transportation services will continue operating.

In Martin County, government offices, libraries, the Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, the Tax Collector's Office and the Florida Department of Health will be closed. Clerk's offices in Stuart, Hobe Sound and Indiantown will also be closed. Solid waste collection will follow its normal Wednesday schedule.

In Indian River County, county government offices, the Clerk of Court and Tax Collector's Office will close for the holiday. Vero Beach City Hall, billing departments, the Community Center and Leisure Square will also be closed, along with Sebastian's administrative offices.

Regular household trash collection will continue in unincorporated Indian River County and Vero Beach. However, Vero Beach's Wednesday yard debris collection has been postponed until Nov. 18 because of recent heavy rainfall and conditions at the county landfill. GoLine buses will operate on their regular schedule.

In St. Lucie County, county administrative offices, libraries, the Clerk and Comptroller, and Tax Collector's Office will be closed. Port St. Lucie City Hall and other services, including the community center and Minsky Gym will be closed. Fort Pierce City Hall and administrative offices will also close.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office administrative lobbies will be closed, but emergency dispatch and patrol operations will continue. Trash, recycling and yard waste collection in Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce will follow normal Wednesday schedules. Area Regional Transit buses will also run on their regular weekday schedules.

The City of Stuart will close all municipal offices Wednesday. Unlike the other municipalities, Stuart will adjust its sanitation schedule for the holiday. Wednesday garbage collection will move to Thursday, while Wednesday's multifamily recycling and bulk trash routes will also shift to Thursday. Thursday's multifamily recycling and bulk trash routes will move to Friday.

Several Veterans Day ceremonies are also scheduled across the region Wednesday.

In Sebastian, a ceremony hosted with Riverview Park will begin at 11 a.m.

Port St. Lucie's ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 2100 SE Veterans Memorial Parkway. The event will include a rifle salute, a flyover coordinated with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and music from the Port St. Lucie Community Band. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

In Stuart, the Veterans Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. along East Ocean Boulevard, starting at Southeast Amerigo Avenue and continuing to Memorial Park. A memorial service will follow the parade.

