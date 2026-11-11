Cape Coral man arrested after TikTok threats targeting Martin County community

MARTIN COUNTY — A Cape Coral man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly posting TikTok videos threatening a local student, community members and Martin County law enforcement officers.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a concerned resident reported the first video late Friday night. Investigators reviewed the threats, which also targeted a school, and identified the person who posted them as Micheal George Davis.

Authorities tracked Davis to his home in Cape Coral, where sheriff's investigators and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force worked with Cape Coral police to take him into custody.

Davis initially refused to leave his home but was eventually arrested on a Martin County warrant with a $100,000 bond.

Investigators have not determined why Davis targeted Martin County or the specific individuals mentioned in the videos. The motive remains under investigation.

"If you threaten any of our students, our schools, anyone in our community or any of our law enforcement officers, we will use every investigative resource available to identify you, find you and lock you up," Sheriff John Budensiek said.