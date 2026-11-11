Fort Pierce police officers reach contract impasse with city over proposed wage freeze

FORT PIERCE — Contract negotiations between the city of Fort Pierce and its police officers' association have reached an impasse after the city proposed eliminating raises and step increases for officers, citing anticipated budget challenges.

The Fort Pierce Police Officers Association announced the impasse following a fourth round of contract negotiations Nov. 5, which included representatives from the Coastal Florida Police Benevolent Association.

According to the association, the city's proposal included no raises or step increases for officers. City representatives also indicated employees could potentially go two to three years without raises, the association said.

The city maintains the proposal is part of broader financial planning in response to anticipated revenue reductions, including the potential effects of Amendment 3, as well as a projected $6 million budget shortfall.

"The City's FY 2027 balanced budget does not include raises for any employees," the city said in a statement, adding that providing raises would require drawing from reserve funds that could be needed to support essential services in future budget years.

The city also said Amendment 3 could affect raises for all employees over the next several years, although the full financial impact remains uncertain.

However, the officers' association disputes the timing of that argument, noting that Amendment 3 will not affect the city's property tax revenue for the 2027 fiscal year. Its financial impact will begin the following fiscal year, according to the association.

The association also said the city's projected $6 million shortfall should be considered alongside its current financial position, available resources and spending priorities.

At the center of the disagreement is the city's established step pay plan, which allows officers to advance through pay levels based on years of service and experience.

The association argues that step increases are separate from cost-of-living adjustments and should continue even if the city and union negotiate limits on additional raises.

"We are willing to have reasonable discussions regarding a COLA and the City's financial circumstances," the association said. "However, freezing both step progression and cost-of-living adjustments for potentially multiple years is not what we consider a fair compromise."

The association also raised concerns about the potential effects of a prolonged wage freeze on recruitment and retention, particularly as neighboring law enforcement agencies compete for experienced officers.

It said newer officers accepted positions with the understanding that they would advance through the established pay plan, while experienced officers could consider opportunities elsewhere if other agencies offer more competitive compensation.

"This goes beyond morale. It affects trust," the association said.

The city, meanwhile, said it recognizes the dedication of its police officers and other employees, but must balance compensation with its responsibility to maintain essential services and financial stability.

The impasse will now proceed through a process governed by Florida law and administered by the Public Employees Relations Commission.

The next step is for the city and association to select a special magistrate or mutually agree to waive that process. If a magistrate is selected, both sides will present their proposals at a hearing, after which the magistrate will issue a recommended order.

If either party rejects the recommendation, or the process is waived, the matter will go before the City Commission at a public hearing. Both sides will present their positions, residents will have an opportunity to comment, and commissioners will vote on a resolution.

The city said it remains committed to participating in the process and reaching a resolution that balances employee compensation concerns with its financial responsibilities.

The officers' association said it will continue advocating for what it considers fair and competitive wages as negotiations move forward.