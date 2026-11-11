Two Maryland residents arrested after more than 3 kilograms of cocaine found on I-95

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Two Maryland residents were arrested after St. Lucie County sheriff's detectives found more than 3 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 near Indrio Road.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Special Investigations Division, working alongside patrol deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol, stopped a northbound vehicle Oct. 10.

A search of the vehicle uncovered more than 3 kilograms of powder cocaine, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anthony Williams, 47, and Alexandria Browne, 51, both of Owings Mills, Maryland, were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine.

Both are being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $250,000 bonds.

"Drug trafficking has no place in St. Lucie County," Sheriff Richard Del Toro said, crediting detectives, deputies and Florida Highway Patrol personnel for their work in the investigation.