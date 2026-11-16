The Martin County School District named Willoughby Learning Center Principal Deb Stull its 2026-27 Principal of the Year and Bessey Creek Elementary School Assistant Principal Dr. Justin Sherman its Assistant Principal of the Year on Nov. 16.

The surprise announcements were made during a principals’ meeting at the School District Office. Superintendent Michael Maine, Executive Director of School Improvement and Leadership Lauren Gifford and members of the district’s leadership team shared the news.

Stull has worked for the district for 20 years, serving in instructional and leadership roles. She began her career as a classroom teacher before becoming a Response to Intervention coach and assistant principal. She later held leadership positions in Title I and served as coordinator of English Language Learner and Homeless Education programs before becoming principal of Willoughby Learning Center.

At Willoughby, Stull has focused on strengthening instruction, addressing students’ individual needs and preparing them for life beyond the classroom. Her leadership has also emphasized building a sense of community and belonging among students and staff.

Sherman has served as an assistant principal at Bessey Creek Elementary since 2024. His previous roles include elementary classroom teacher, media specialist and school counselor. He holds graduate degrees in educational leadership and guidance and counseling, as well as a doctorate in educational leadership.

As part of Bessey Creek’s leadership team, Sherman has focused on English Language Arts achievement and learning gains among students in grades 3-5. The district said his work has supported student outcomes, teacher collaboration, instructional rigor and continued improvement.

“Great schools are built by leaders who believe in their people and never lose sight of why the work matters: our students,” said Superintendent Michael Maine. “Ms. Stull and Dr. Sherman embody that kind of leadership. They have created school environments where educators are supported to do their best work and students are given every opportunity to succeed. We are incredibly proud to recognize them and have them represent the Martin County School District.”

The district will submit both administrators’ names to the Florida Department of Education for consideration in the Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership and Outstanding Assistant Principal Achievement Award programs.