More heavy rain forecast for the Treasure Coast; Cities and counties prepare

Just two weeks after historic flash flooding hit the Treasure Coast and Space Coast, more heavy rain could be on the way, with some areas potentially seeing several inches of rainfall.

National Weather Service of Melbourne meteorologist Kole Fehling says much of Central Florida could receive between 2 and 4 inches, with higher amounts possible in parts of Brevard County and the Treasure Coast.

"Likely several locations will receive two to four inches across Central Florida, and there's the potential for five to seven-plus inches, up to eight inches, especially in Brevard County and then toward the Treasure Coast as well," Fehling said.

While the forecast does not call for rainfall on the same scale as the early November flooding, already saturated ground could make even smaller amounts problematic.

"Since the ground is already saturated, it's not going to take as long to result in flooding," Fehling said. He added that recent dry weather has helped conditions somewhat, but soil can take a long time to dry out.

Meanwhile, local governments are continuing recovery efforts while preparing for the possibility of another round of heavy rain.

St. Lucie County Communications Manager Erick Gill said crews are inspecting areas and clearing debris where possible.

"We are still dealing with excessive rainfall and groundwater saturation from a few weeks ago, and we just encourage residents to do the same around their property. Check their swales and culverts. If they see areas of concern, they could and should let our public works staff know," Gill said.

Gill said neighborhoods along the North Fork of the St. Lucie River remain among the areas requiring attention because of lingering high water levels.

"Those banks were crested, and the groundwater around it is saturated, so we are still seeing some higher-than-normal levels in our estuaries and swales," he said.

In Port St. Lucie, city staff are also monitoring conditions ahead of the potential rainfall.

"Our emergency management team is monitoring the weather reports and is working in conjunction with other departments, such as public works, to ensure that we're as prepared as we can be," said city spokesperson Scott Samples.

Fehling said the pattern of heavy rainfall could continue into December.