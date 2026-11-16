Port St. Lucie International Fest returns Nov. 21

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie’s International Fest will return Saturday, Nov. 21, bringing an evening of cultural performances, international food and live music to the MIDFLORIDA Event Center.

The free festival is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature entertainment representing cultures from around the world.

The South Florida-based reggae band The Resolvers will headline the event. The group is known for its reggae sound and live performances.

The festival also will include a series of cultural performances, featuring African drumming and dance, Bollywood dance, flamenco, traditional pipe and drum music, Filipino folk dance, a Chinese lion dance, Polynesian hula and Junkanoo, a cultural celebration associated with the Bahamas and Caribbean.

Additional activities will include a percussion zoo, where attendees can explore and play instruments from different parts of the world, and belly dance tutorials for all ages.

Organizers also are encouraging attendees to bring nonperishable canned goods to support the Treasure Coast Food Bank and its efforts to address hunger in the community.

International Fest stage schedule

5-5:20 p.m.: African drumming and dance

5:20-5:40 p.m.: Bollywood dance

5:40-6 p.m.: Flamenco

6-6:10 p.m.: Traditional pipe and drum performance

6:10-6:30 p.m.: Traditional Filipino folk dance

6:30-6:50 p.m.: Lion dance

6:50-7:10 p.m.: Traditional hula

7:10-7:30 p.m.: Junkanoo

The program is subject to change.

More information about the festival is available at CityofPSL.com/events.