St. Lucie County schools announce 2-hour early release Tuesday amid rain forecast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie Public Schools will dismiss students two hours early Tuesday, Nov. 17, as the district monitors forecasts for heavy rain and possible flooding.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain Tuesday, with heavier rainfall possible in the evening.

The district is encouraging families to consider weather conditions in their neighborhoods and along school travel routes. Weather-related student absences will be excused.

Heavier rain could continue Wednesday through Friday, potentially causing additional flooding and school closures. No further closure decisions have been made.

District officials are coordinating with the Emergency Operations Center and National Weather Service to monitor forecasts, road conditions and flooding.

Updates on Tuesday's after-school activities and athletics will be provided as weather conditions develop.