Vero Beach Christmas Parade returns to Ocean Drive December 5

VERO BEACH, FL — The Vero Beach Christmas Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 5, on Ocean Drive. Organizers say it is the 41st year the parade has been held there.

“It is coming so quickly I can’t even believe it,” said Tamara Darress, one of the event’s emcees.

The parade is hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach and run entirely by volunteers. Darress said that is easy to overlook.

“A lot of people think that, oh, it’s just a parade, it just happens, but it takes 12 months to plan this parade,” she said.

Activities begin at the Grand Stand at Sexton Plaza on Ocean Drive. Families can get photos with Santa and Buddy the Elf from 3 to 5 p.m. Children’s parade shirts and light-up wands will be for sale.

A red carpet pre-show with sponsors and local businesses runs from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Darress said Santa and Buddy the Elf will both make appearances on the red carpet.

Both the pre-show and the parade will stream live on the Vero Beach Christmas Parade Facebook page. Organizers started the live broadcasts four years ago so people who can’t attend can still take part. Darress said the video has drawn almost a million views.

“People who can’t make it to Ocean Drive can watch from all over the world,” she said. “So grandparents can watch, family members, and even people in the parade can re-watch later.”

Viewers can comment during the broadcast. “We always want positivity and lots of love to the community, because that’s why we do all of this,” Darress said.

After the parade, the show will also be posted on YouTube and on the parade website’s homepage.

Darress and Ray Hooker of Indian River Distillery will host the shows. Hurricane Grill & Wings is this year’s mega sponsor. Amanda Darress is the parade chair, and Todd Darress handles logistics.

The parade features floats and entries from local businesses, nonprofits, schools, first responders and community groups. Darress said organizers cap the parade at 100 float spots and usually keep a waiting list.

Registration is $100 for a business or organization, which includes a shout-out during the live show. A few banner sponsorships are also still available, Darress said, though that window closes this week.

Floats will compete for awards, including Best in Class for schools, organizations and businesses, as well as Design, Public Appeal, Workmanship and the Special Legacy Award. Winners will be displayed at Miracle on 14th in historic downtown Vero Beach. Organizers say that event runs Dec. 11–13.

Organizers also said a Venezuelan Carnival designer has created custom looks for the emcees’ appearance at the pre-show.

Darress had one request for parade-goers. “Be nice to the volunteers and thank them for all they do,” she said.

