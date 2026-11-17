PORT ST. LUCIE — An 18-year-old man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Port St. Lucie left a 24-year-old woman in critical condition, according to police.

Port St. Lucie Police Department officers responded at approximately 5:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, to a crash near the intersection of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard and Southwest Feather Terrace. The woman, who was operating an electric scooter, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene without stopping to render aid or notify law enforcement, police said.

Investigators with the department's Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit identified the vehicle as a gray Chevrolet Tahoe and located it at a Port St. Lucie residence. They also identified the driver as an 18-year-old man.

During an interview with detectives, the driver said he had been participating in a game of "ding dong ditch" with friends. As the group was leaving a residence where they had been taking part in the prank, he struck the woman with the vehicle and fled, according to investigators.

The driver was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony under Florida Statute 316.027(2)(b).

The woman sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk is scheduled to address the media at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, to discuss the circumstances of the crash, the investigation, the arrest and the woman's condition.