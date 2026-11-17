STUART, FL — Hundreds of dogs will dive, paddle and play at Sailfish Splash Waterpark next month, when the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast hosts its 13th annual Santa Paws Holiday Pooch Plunge.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the waterpark, 931 SE Ruhnke St. It is the park’s last day of the season before it closes for the winter.

“The pooch plunge is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Sarah Fisher, communications manager for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. “Basically what it is, is a swim party for dogs.”

Splash sessions by size

The event is open to the public and presented by the Bark Park. Play sessions are divided by dog weight:



10-11 a.m.: small dogs only (under 30 pounds)

11 a.m.-noon: open swim (all dogs)

Noon-1 p.m.: large dogs only (30 pounds and over)

Fisher said the event has grown every year. “We get about 300 dogs each year at this event,” she said.

Because dogs will run and swim off leash in the water area, Fisher said owners should be sure their pets get along with others. “We ask that the owners know that their pet is dog friendly because they are going to be running around off leash with a whole bunch of other dogs having a blast.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society’s shelter animals. The organization is also partnering with House of Hope, and guests are encouraged to bring supplies for the nonprofit’s four-legged clients.

Fisher said the Humane Society runs a pet pantry through House of Hope to help families care for their animals. “We can always use pet toys, dog leashes, treats, bedding, cat litter, things like that,” she said.

Beyond the swimming, the event will feature photos with Santa, a 50/50 raffle and holiday music.

Tickets are on sale now at hstc1.org. Fisher said people can buy them online today.

Dogs are the only pets allowed at the event, and all must follow these rules:



One handler per dog

Proof of rabies vaccination (a county license will suffice)

Dogs must be leashed outside the swimming area

No retractable leashes

Owners must clean up after their dogs

No dogs under 3 months old

Owners should watch their dogs for signs of heat exhaustion

For safety, organizers ask guests to leave dogs in heat, aggressive dogs and overly timid dogs at home. They also recommend bringing towels for both pets and handlers, because this is a very wet event.

