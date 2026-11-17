FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce Yacht Club could soon be operating under a month-to-month lease as the city works through changes to state law and local code governing the use of publicly owned property.

The club's 11-year agreement, which costs $10 annually, expires in December. A straightforward renewal is no longer an option because updated requirements call for competitive bidding on property leases.

Commissioner Curtis Johnson said the upcoming expiration presents an opportunity for the city to reconsider the financial terms of the agreement and allow other organizations to compete.

"A $10 lease for a year, I have challenged with that. And if it's going to be there, then every opportunity, every 501c3 should have an opportunity to at least compete to try to get there," Johnson said.

Mayor Linda Hudson, however, pointed to the club's contributions to the community and the value of its operations without city funding.

"The way I look at it is the Yacht Club is providing a lot of free service and running a club without any expenses from the city. I take that into consideration in creating a great deal of benefit for the city," Hudson said.

Commissioner Arnold Gaines also raised concerns about the timing of the discussion, questioning why the issue was coming before the commission so close to the lease's expiration.

Gaines said the city needs to provide clarity for the club while working through the legal requirements surrounding the agreement.

"We need to put something in place so they understand they're still in operation. We understand we now have a duty to try to figure out through state statute and case laws, everything you're asking for, everything the mayor is asking for, everything Commissioner Johnson is asking for, we can sit down and do it," he said.

The commission did not take a formal vote but directed staff to draft a lease amendment allowing month-to-month extensions, subject to a 90-day termination clause.

Development Director Shyanne Harnage also recommended evaluating the property's condition to help determine potential maintenance and capital expenses.

"We are doing this with our other publicly owned facilities just to really have a better idea of what the condition of that property is and what future maintenance and capital needs it may require," Harnage said.

The commission is expected to revisit the lease before Dec. 13.