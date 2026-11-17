TREASURE COAST — All three Treasure Coast counties welcomed newly elected commissioners Tuesday, with newcomers taking office, incumbents returning and boards selecting their leadership for the coming year.

In Martin County, former Stuart Commissioner Christopher Collins joined the County Commission for the first time. Collins campaigned on slow growth, clean water and lower taxes.

"Today, control of Martin County returns back to the hands of its residents. Not developers and special interest groups, but it's you who now controls Martin County's future. This election was a clear mandate for slow growth, clean water, and low taxes," Collins said.

Commissioner Sarah Heard was also sworn in after winning re-election, extending her tenure as the board's longest-serving member. She pointed to the county's progress on water quality as a key part of her continued work.

"We have made remarkable, monumental, game-changing progress in cleaning up our rivers over the last 25 years. So it is my sincere pleasure to serve you for four more years. I promise to serve you with honesty and integrity and transparency and accountability and wisdom and hopefully a fine sense of humor," Heard said.

Collins replaces former Commissioner Stacey Hetherington, who did not seek re-election. During the board's reorganization, Edward Campy was selected as chair, with Blake Capps serving as vice chair.

In St. Lucie County, John Eddy Leroy was sworn in, taking the seat previously held by Jamie Fowler, who did not continue on the commission. Fowler reflected on her time in office as she passed the role to her successor.

"Thank you for the friendships, the lessons, and even the disagreements. I came into this role wanting to make a difference, and I leave knowing that this community has made just as much of an impact on me. So thank you for trusting me to serve," Fowler said. "This is not goodbye forever. This is just goodbye for now."

Larry Leet also returned to the commission after winning re-election and was selected as the board's new chair.

Indian River County welcomed newcomer Jennifer Pippin, who replaces longtime Commissioner Joseph Flescher, who did not seek re-election. Deryl Loar was also sworn in following his re-election and will continue serving as board chair.