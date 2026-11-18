Indian River County is moving forward with a process that could see a little over 1,000 acres of critical habitat protected through conservation. Known as Palmetto Ranch, the land is diverse and ecologically significant.

"We have approximately 919 acres of uplands and 172 acres of wetlands. One of the things that I really wanted to note here was the minimal percent of disturbance to We have over 38 protected species that are documented to occur in the vicinity of the site and the property is ranked as a priority one on the habitat model," said Swindell.

That was Wendy Swindell. She's the assistant director of Parks and Conservation. She says the property is also adjacent to the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

Kristen Nowak, the conservation director at the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, says this could be huge.

"It's kind of like a missing puzzle piece within some unprotected areas of the Florida Wildlife Corridor that are at risk of increasing development. There's models that talk about urgency and conversion to development which could sever the ability of the Florida Wildlife Corridor to be connected," she said.

The Wildlife Corridor is a series of conservation lands that act as a sort of highway for animals. It allows endangered species to safely traverse the state. Nowak says this is a very rare opportunity.

"Opportunities like this just do not come about very often. I've been doing this for 20 years. Landowners who care about the land and are willing to place their property under conservation, the timing is crucial," she said. "So if this piece doesn't get protected now, we could lose an important part of the corridor."

The board showed support for the idea. Commissioner Laura Moss says the impact is obvious.

"Any photos of it don't do it justice. I mean, you can see how valuable it is in the larger scheme of things," she said. "I hope that we'll be able to honor it and preserve our part of the Wildlife Corridor."

The land would be purchased through the county's Environmental Lands Acquisition Panel. Passed by voters in 2024, the committee has $50 million to spend on buying properties for conservation.

Right now, the county is working with community partners to help mitigate the cost. They're also working on expedited appraisals, which will be ready by Dec. 4. Here's Wendy Swindell again.

"Our plan is to bring the findings of the due diligence work in any coordination with Mr. Darling back to the board at the Dec. 15 meeting," she said.

The county is trying to move on this fast because Florida Power and Light has also shown interest in turning some of the land into a solar farm.

However, Raymond Darling, a local who owns land nearby, has first right of refusal. His goal is to get the land into permanent conservation.