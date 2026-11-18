St. Lucie County has opened two self-serve sandbag distribution sites to help residents prepare for potential flooding.

The sand was donated by Stewart Materials, while Dickerson Infrastructure donated trucking services.

Two truckloads of sand are available at each location: the west parking lot of the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds, at 15601 Midway Road in Fort Pierce, and the Lawnwood Stadium parking lot, at 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Residents must bring their own bags, shovels and other supplies and fill their own sandbags.

County officials are also encouraging residents to monitor official sources for weather updates and emergency information, review household emergency plans and prepare for changing conditions. Residents should also keep essential supplies, including food, water and medications, on hand.

Residents can sign up for St. Lucie County's emergency alert notification system at StLucieCo.gov/Alert.