Schools in St. Lucie County are closed today because of potential heavy rainfall and localized flooding, while schools in Martin and Indian River counties remain open as officials monitor weather and road conditions.

St. Lucie Public Schools closed all schools and district offices Wednesday, citing forecasts from the National Weather Service indicating the potential for significant rainfall and localized flooding. The district said already saturated conditions in the community prompted the decision to take a cautious approach.

All after-school activities, aftercare programs and athletic events in St. Lucie County are also canceled Wednesday.

District officials are monitoring rainfall, flooding, road closures and access to schools, bus stops and transportation routes throughout the day. A decision about Thursday's school operations is expected Wednesday evening.

In Martin County, schools, district operations and Extended Day programs are open Wednesday. The district said its teams found no standing water affecting safe routes to bus stops.

Martin County School District is monitoring conditions in coordination with the Martin County Emergency Operations Center. All other after-school activities, athletic practices and events are canceled Wednesday.

Families with students who use bus transportation should prepare for possible delays as rainfall and road conditions could affect routes. The district encouraged families to have backup transportation plans when possible.

In Indian River County, all schools and district operations, including Extended Day and extracurricular activities, are operating on regular schedules Wednesday.

District teams found no standing water affecting safe routes to bus stops. Families are encouraged to make the best decision for their circumstances. Weather-related absences will follow standard attendance procedures and will not be excused solely due to weather.

All three districts encouraged families to consider local conditions as they make decisions regarding school attendance.

St. Lucie officials said updates would be shared on the district's website and social media channels. Martin County families can receive text alerts by texting START to 98900.

St. Lucie officials said they plan to announce Thursday's school status Wednesday evening.