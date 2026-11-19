TREASURE COAST — As food prices continue to put pressure on household budgets, some families across the Treasure Coast may have a harder time putting a holiday meal on the table this year.

For many, that means making difficult choices during a season traditionally centered around gathering with family and friends.

Judith Cruz, president of the Treasure Coast Food Bank, says those financial pressures can take an emotional toll, too.

"I think everybody equates Thanksgiving with family and friends and gathering around the dinner table. Not being able to have that special day with your family and friends creates an additional level of stress," she said.

To help ease that burden, the food bank is providing traditional holiday groceries to families in need. But keeping those supplies stocked requires help from the community.

Cruz said the organization is especially looking for donations that can help families prepare a holiday dinner.

"Well, we're always looking for turkeys. We also are looking for hams because there are people out there that don't like turkeys, and any shelf-stable items that you personally think should be part of a Thanksgiving meal are things that we like to provide," she said.

That includes items such as cranberry sauce, corn and green beans. Cruz also encourages shoppers to take advantage of grocery deals and consider donating any extra items they receive.

"A lot of times people won't buy something because they can't use two. If you're getting something at no cost, save the other one and save it up in a couple of weeks. Make a donation to the food bank or to one of your local food pantries because those items are very helpful as well," she said.

For those who may not have extra money to donate, Cruz says there are other ways to support the effort, including volunteering at food distributions and helping deliver groceries.

"They can come out to one of our food distributions. They could volunteer anytime. We have volunteer opportunities listed on our website," she said. "They can support a local pantry by volunteering. We need help delivering food to people, not just at Thanksgiving, but beyond that time."

And for families who may be hesitant to seek assistance, Cruz says asking for help should never be a source of shame.

"There's no reason why you should be going without food during the holidays and beyond. And there's also no reason why you should feel that embarrassment because there's nothing to be embarrassed about," she said.