MARTIN COUNTY, FL. — Martin County commissioners voted 3-2 on Nov. 10 to begin creating train horn quiet zones at three railroad crossings, a limited step that has left some of the residents who pushed for relief frustrated.

The approved crossings are on Dixie Highway in Hobe Sound near Mariner Sands, and two in northern Jensen Beach. The county has 27 crossings along the Florida East Coast Railway, and none are currently quiet zones. Commissioners had voted against quiet zones in 2025 before reconsidering the issue this year.

Quiet zones relieve trains of the requirement to routinely sound their horns at designated crossings, provided the crossings meet federal safety standards. Horns can still be used in emergencies.

Hobe Sound resident Jeff Aderman, who has led the push for quiet zones, said the group had hoped to win approval to begin work on five crossings in Hobe Sound. It did not.

“Palm Beach County has 1.5 million residents that live in their county. They have 114 crossings, and most of those are quiet zones,” Aderman said. “Martin County has 165,000 residents. We have 27 crossings, and we don’t have any quiet zones. It makes no sense.”

Aderman said residents have gathered more than 3,000 petition signatures over a year and a half. “We tried so hard, Howard, for over a year and a half and just can’t get through,” he said.

His wife, Heather Aderman, questioned the safety argument. She said the crossings already have gates, bells and sirens, so the horn adds little.

“What is the train horn? It’s the last thing you hear before you die,” she said. “Every single person who has been hit by a train has heard a train horn. Did it help? No.”

She said the noise itself is a problem. “We want our quiet little town back. We want our property values to stay up and not be compromised by this irrational amount of train horns and noise pollution that is totally unnecessary.”

Heather Aderman said the lack of sleep is a safety issue too. “It’s not safe for me when I go four or five nights in a row without sleeping because I’m laying there listening to train horns all night long,” she said. “It’s not safe for me to then get up and drive to work.”

Commissioner Blake Capps, who made the motion to limit the first quiet zones to three crossings, said the decision rests on federal risk data, not on resident preference.

“There’s a body of evidence that suggests that there’s a reason for train horns,” Capps said. He said the county should “go slow and make sure that we’re not bringing too much risk to our residents.”

Capps said federal rules assign each quiet zone a risk index, and that Martin County’s crossings would “barely qualify” if averaged countywide. But he said a few are high-risk, including crossings in roundabouts at Jensen Beach Boulevard and Confusion Corner, which “probably should never be quiet zones.”

The three crossings the commission chose have one thing in common, he said: “They do not have intersections at them. And so we viewed those as a lower risk.”

Capps said he had particular concerns about the five Hobe Sound crossings, which are close to Dixie Highway, where cars cannot be stacked on both sides of the tracks. The county has applied for grants for additional safety measures there, and Capps said quiet zones should wait until those improvements are in place.

“We can always add more quiet zones later,” Capps said. He said that could happen as the risk at individual crossings falls.

Capps noted that neighboring counties are also moving carefully. St. Lucie County has established three quiet zones, and Indian River County decided against any.

“We’ll approach it cautiously to make sure that our residents are not put at risk,” Capps said. “We just don’t want anybody to get hurt at one of the crossings.”

The Adermans say they will keep pushing. Capps said the commission can revisit additional crossings as safety improvements are completed, though no timeline has been set.