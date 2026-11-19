MARTIN COUNTY — Martin County is putting a pause on plans to hire 25 new firefighters, despite already being short 17 positions in its fire rescue department.

County Administrator Don Donaldson says the decision is tied to uncertainty surrounding property tax reform and how it could affect next year's budget.

Donaldson says the county wants a clearer picture of its finances before bringing on a large group of new employees, rather than risk having to lay them off later.

"We weren't sure if Amendment 3 was going to pass or not. We know that we need this full complement of fire rescue staff, but with Amendment 3 passing, I need to have some workshops with the board on next year's budget. The concern was that we fully fill all of our vacancies, and then there would be some reductions that we have to deal with. I didn't want to have to lay off anybody that was just recently hired," he said.

He says delaying the recruitment class will give the county time to understand how the state plans to implement the changes and how commissioners want to handle the budget.

The firefighters' union criticized the freeze in a Facebook post, warning it could put significant strain on the department. WQCS attempted to contact the union using the phone number and email address listed on its website and social media pages but was unable to reach a representative before publication.

Donaldson acknowledged the staffing concerns, saying the department is relying on overtime and other measures to maintain service levels.

"Their concerns about level of service are justified. We are fulfilling with overtime and other things to maintain the level of service, and so it's not something we can postpone for too long. We're going to have to fill positions so that we don't decrease our level of service," he said.

Donaldson said the county expects to increase staffing sooner rather than later, though it has not decided whether it will hire all 25 firefighters or a smaller number.

"The question will be will it be the full 25, or maybe some number slightly less than that. I just want to be more precise in our planning for next year," he said.

The union also questioned administrative salaries in its Facebook post and urged commissioners to reconsider the hiring freeze. Donaldson said the county will continue communicating with both the fire district and the union as it works through the budget process.