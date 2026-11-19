STUART, FL — As holiday crowds fill malls and shopping centers across the Treasure Coast, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says a little planning can keep shoppers safe, from the drive to the store to the walk back to the car.

“It really starts with a plan from your drive to wherever you’re going to how you actually execute how you shop,” Budensiek said.

The sheriff said the holiday season brings the highest crash rate of the year for his agency, as people hustle between stores.

“They’re distracted by their phones, they’re distracted by lights and lots of traffic,” he said.

His advice: Expect delays, be patient and pay close attention behind the wheel.

Once shoppers arrive, Budensiek said, they should “do your best to park in a lit crowded spot” as close to the venue as possible. That is usually not hard to do this time of year, he said.

He also urged drivers to note where they parked. Deputies regularly hear from shoppers who believe their vehicle was stolen.

“We get a lot of people that can’t find their car, they think it’s stolen, but they just don’t remember where it was because of all the hustle and bustle,” Budensiek said.

Shoppers who make multiple stops should not leave packages or other valuables visible inside the vehicle, Budensiek said. Thieves look for easy targets, and a car that is unlocked or has items in view can invite a break-in.

“Hide them, put them in the trunk, put them in a place where they’re not easily accessible or seen,” he said.

Budensiek also said vehicles should be locked.

Budensiek said it is safer to shop with another person. He does not recommend that people, particularly women, shop alone.

“It’s always safer to do it in pairs,” he said.

Inside stores, he said, shoppers should keep purses and bags on their person. He cautioned against placing a purse in a shopping cart or setting it down in a fitting room.

“Make sure you keep your belongings in your hand where you know where they are at all times,” he said.

Asked whether criminals hide under or near parked cars, a common warning given to young drivers, Budensiek said that is not what his deputies typically see. What they do see, he said, are thieves looking for people who are not paying attention.

“The criminals that we deal with are always looking for the unsuspecting person,” he said.

Those targets include people carrying expensive purses, wearing lots of jewelry or toting many packages, especially after leaving an electronics or jewelry store, Budensiek said.

Shoppers who appear distracted, wander around the parking lot, leave cars unlocked or leave valuables in view are the most likely to be victimized.

Alert shoppers, he said, are far less likely to be targeted.

“They can see that they’re alert, they can see that they have a plan and they can see that they’re going to thwart their attacks if that takes place,” Budensiek said.