PORT ST. LUCIE — Water service has been restored to Tradition and western Port St. Lucie following a water main break Tuesday near Glades Cut Off Road, but a precautionary boil water notice remains in effect pending the results of water quality testing, the city said.

The city issued a recommendation for a 48-hour precautionary boil water notice at noon Tuesday, Nov. 17, affecting the Tradition area, including Western Grove, Riverland, Wilson Grove and Southern Grove, west of Interstate 95 and south to Becker Road.

The notice also covers communities along Glades Cut Off Road, including Copper Creek, Wylder and Verano.

City staff completed repairs to a 36-inch water main by Tuesday evening after a contractor working on an unrelated construction project caused the break. Crews began flushing the water main shortly after the repairs were completed.

Water quality sampling began Thursday. Because of the number of customers affected by the disruption, the city said a significant number of samples are required to verify water quality and safety.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until laboratory testing confirms the water is safe and the city formally lifts the notice.

The city is investigating the incident and said it expects to pursue appropriate actions to recover costs associated with the damage from the responsible parties once the investigation is complete.

Additional updates will be posted on the city's website at CityofPSL.com.