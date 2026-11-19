PORT ST. LUCIE — A 24-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash involving an electric scooter in Port St. Lucie, police said.

The woman died at approximately 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, one day after she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard and Southwest Feather Terrace.

Port St. Lucie police officers responded to the crash at approximately 5:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. The driver fled without stopping to render aid or notify law enforcement, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Investigators with the department's Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit identified the vehicle as a gray Chevrolet Tahoe and located it at a Port St. Lucie residence. Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Tristan Sanchez-Chasmer.

According to investigators, Sanchez-Chasmer had been participating in a game of "ding dong ditch" with friends shortly before the crash. As the group was leaving a residence where they had participated in the prank, he struck the woman with the vehicle and fled, police said.

Sanchez-Chasmer was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony under Florida Statute 316.027(2)(b).

Following the woman's death, police said they anticipate the State Attorney's Office will pursue enhanced charges and/or additional charges as appropriate based on the circumstances and outcome of the investigation.

The department extended its condolences to the woman's family, friends and loved ones.