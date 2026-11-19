Thanksgiving is built around some of the heaviest dishes of the year. A registered dietitian at Orlando Health Sebastian River Hospital says it’s also a good chance to try “fibermaxxing,” the social media-fueled trend of eating more fiber.

“Fibermaxxing is a concept of increasing your fiber intake,” said Marsha Woolery. “It is all about eating more of the fiber-rich foods throughout the day with breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.”

Woolery said the benefits are well known. “Fiber helps to slow the movement of the sugars from the gut into the blood,” she said. “It also helps to make healthy bowel movements.”

With Thanksgiving next Thursday, she says the key is to look at each dish before cooking and ask whether it has enough fiber.

Woolery’s first suggestion is to add puree or mash white beans, such as lima beans, to the casserole.

“You’re getting more protein, and of course, you’re getting more fiber,” she said. “And guess what? No one will notice that you have these beans in it, because the color matches.” Lima beans, she added, are “almost tasteless.”

Leave the skins on, she said. “It’s the skin that would have the insoluble fiber,” Woolery said, along with some vitamins. Cooks can also mix sweet potatoes into regular mashed potatoes for extra fiber.

Because stuffing is a side dish, Woolery said there’s room to load it up with vegetables. “Add some carrots, add some extra celery, and whatever our favorite vegetables are,” she said. Raisins are another option.

Dessert doesn’t have to sit out. Woolery suggests stirring chia seeds into pumpkin, sweet potato or apple pie, “which is my favorite,” she said. Pureed raisins can also go into the filling.

Salads

Chickpeas, red beans or black beans can add both fiber and protein to salads. Woolery recommends low-sodium canned beans, drained before using. Sunflower, flax or chia seeds can go on top.

Woolery stressed that the goal isn’t to pile fiber onto every plate. She recommends variety, protein and complex carbohydrates in moderate portions, plus color from fruits and vegetables.

“We want our plates to be spread out, or the items just small amounts on that plate. We don’t want to go vertical,” she said. She suggests waiting about 30 minutes before taking seconds.

Her advice is to scan the whole table first, then choose the foods you don’t normally eat and the healthier options.

Woolery also cautioned against changing your diet overnight.

“Your body needs time to adjust,” she said. “If you suddenly load up on fiber when you’re not used to eating much of it, you may notice bloating, gas or more frequent bowel movements.

Increase it gradually and make sure you’re drinking enough fluids because that helps the fiber do its job.”

“The goal is not to see how much fiber can be squeezed onto one Thanksgiving plate,” she said. “It is to use the holiday as an opportunity to rethink familiar foods with small changes that can last beyond one meal.”