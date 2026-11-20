PORT ST. LUCIE — A precautionary boil water notice has been extended for about 21,000 customers in Tradition and western Port St. Lucie following a water main break Tuesday.

The notice will remain in effect until water quality testing is successfully completed and the city lifts the advisory.

Affected areas include all of Tradition, including Western Grove, Riverland, Wilson Grove and Southern Grove, west of Interstate 95 and south to Becker Road. Communities along Glades Cut Off Road, including Copper Creek, Wylder and Verano, are also affected.

The city says the number of customers impacted requires additional testing to ensure the water is safe.

Residents are being asked not to tamper with marked fire hydrants or pipes that are flushing water. The city says doing so could delay testing and extend the boil water notice.

According to the city, the break was caused by a contractor working on a construction project unrelated to the city. City crews responded and repaired the 36-inch water main within hours. Flushing began shortly after the repairs were completed.

The city is investigating the incident and says it expects to pursue appropriate action to recover costs from the parties responsible.

Updates will be posted on the city's website at CityofPSL.com.