Spectrum Academy history teacher Matthew Theobald is getting his job back after the Martin County School Board unanimously approved a recommendation to rescind his suspension and termination.

Theobald was suspended more than a year ago over comments he made on his private Facebook account about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He was also non-renewed at the end of the school year.

The case was reviewed by the state Division of Administrative Hearings, where a judge ruled in Theobald's favor, finding the district had not proven his comments affected his ability to teach.

Theobald had criticized Kirk in several posts, calling him a racist and comparing his organization, Turning Point USA, to Hitler Youth. The school district argued the comments violated its code of conduct and made students and parents uncomfortable. Theobald's attorneys, meanwhile, argued the comments were protected by his First Amendment rights.

School district attorney Anthony George read the superintendent's recommendation to the board, outlining the terms of Theobald's reinstatement.

"It is recommended that a final order be entered by the Martin County School Board rescinding respondents, that's Mr. Theobald's suspension and termination, and awarding him back pay and benefits. He was non-renewed at the end of last year, so it would be up through June 30," George said.

Although the board voted unanimously to reinstate Theobald, board member Marsha Power said her support was driven by concerns about the financial cost of continuing the legal battle, rather than agreement with the judge's ruling.

"My decision is based solely on my responsibility to the taxpayers of Martin County and my reluctance to subject them to additional expenses for continued litigation. Litigation is costly, and as elected officials, we have an obligation to carefully consider whether the financial burden of continuing legal proceedings is justified," Power said.

Power also questioned the decision to have a state administrative judge review the case. Board member Tony Anderson, however, said the board had agreed to let an outside judge make the decision.

"This board voted to have that put in the hands of somebody else, and they made a decision. Short of saying you don't like it or you don't want it, it would be like saying, well, I just don't like the decision. So once we gave that up, we got what we got, and so we have to live with that," Anderson said.

Theobald will receive back pay and benefits covering the period of his suspension through June 30.