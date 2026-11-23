PORT ST. LUCIE — The Education Foundation of St. Lucie County raised nearly $151,000 during its 28th annual Evening for Education gala, held Nov. 7 at the Pelican Yacht Club. The proceeds will support St. Lucie Public Schools classrooms during the 2026-27 school year.

Presented by A & G Concrete Pools Inc., the sold-out event welcomed 180 guests for an evening themed around the film “Back to the Future.”

Guests were greeted by Foundation President Thom Jones, dressed as Marty McFly, alongside his DeLorean, which featured flux capacitors, a countdown clock, fog effects and working hydraulics. St. Lucie County Superintendent of Schools Jon Prince, dressed as Doc Brown, joined Jones in welcoming attendees.

The evening included themed entertainment, a live auction, a silent auction, music and artwork inspired by “Back to the Future,” and dinner.

Auctioneers Travis Leonard, president of A & G Concrete Pools Inc., and Brandon Nobile, Foundation board chair and president of Remnant Construction, generated more than $20,000 in sales. Auction items included autographed Dolly Parton memorabilia and a day with U.S. Rep. Brian Mast in Washington, D.C.

An online silent auction later raised nearly $10,000, further contributing to the event's proceeds.

“‘Back to the Future’ was a fitting theme for this Foundation. We're building on 37 years of making a difference in our schools while focusing on what comes next for our students,” Nobile said.

“St. Lucie Public Schools does the hard work every day and has earned its A rating. Our job is to add to that, giving teachers more to work with and opening more doors for our kids beyond the school day. I'm grateful to everyone who came out and invested in OUR kids,” he added.

Michelle Miller, St. Lucie County clerk of the courts and comptroller and longtime supporter of the foundation, served as emcee. She highlighted the nonprofit's recent accomplishments in supporting the school district, including $225,000 in teacher grants during the 2025-26 school year, assistance to 30,000 students and connections to internet service for more than 850 families through its Comcast grant management program.