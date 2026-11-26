PALM CITY — Four Jacksonville men, including a 16-year-old, were arrested early Thursday after a homeowner reported suspicious activity outside a residence in the Evergreen Club community of Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner, who lives on SW Bimini Circle, heard a noise outside the residence and called authorities, interrupting an attempted home invasion. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, the four suspects fled in different directions through the neighborhood. Deputies established a perimeter with assistance from the sheriff’s office aviation and drone teams, its K-9 unit and the Stuart Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Authorities located all four suspects hiding in separate locations throughout the community.

A preliminary investigation indicates the suspects parked along a canal before walking into the neighborhood to target the home, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies recovered a firearm, masks and gloves. Detectives determined the firearm had been stolen.

Those arrested were identified as Nathaniel Phillip Wise Jr., 21; Micah Jeremiah Harris, 16; Za’kyri Isreal Emmanuel Crews, 21; and Cameron Elijah Mapson, 21.

All four were charged with attempted home invasion and taken to the Martin County Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Wise also faces charges of grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sheriff’s office said Wise has an extensive and violent criminal history, while Crews and Mapson also have criminal histories.

The sheriff’s office credited the homeowner’s call and the coordinated response by deputies and K-9 teams with helping locate and arrest all four suspects.