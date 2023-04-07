St. Lucie County Issues Burn Ban and Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Dry Conditions

St. Lucie County - Friday April 7, 2023: St. Lucie County Public Safety officials, in conjunction with the St. Lucie County Fire District, issued a local state of emergency and a county-wide burn ban Friday. The ban became effective immediately due to the extremely dry conditions.

The no burn notice follows a warning issued Thursday by the Forestry Service of the potential for an increased number of wildfires because of the extreme drought conditions, particularly in southern Florida.

The burn ban applies to all non-permitted, outside burning. Agricultural burning will be permitted on a case-by-case basis as authorized by the Florida Forest Service. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (or drought index) for St. Lucie County is in the 600-range out of 800. An index level between 500-549 is moderate; 550-649 is high; 650-699 is very high and anything above 700 is extreme.

“We are urging all of our residents to use extreme caution and report any outside burning or fireworks to 9-1-1,” said St. Lucie County Public Safety Director Ron Guerrero. “Our firefighters, along with the Florida Forest Service, have done an excellent job of keeping St. Lucie County safe. Let’s not put them in harm’s way.”

The last time St. Lucie County issued a county-wide burn ban was in the spring of 2017.

During the local state of emergency, the following activities shall be prohibited:



All outdoor burning of any combustible material



Bonfires



Campfires



Warming fires



Outdoor fireplaces



Fireworks



Cooking fires unless it is exclusively within a contained gas or charcoal grill.

Additionally, motorists are asked to use extreme caution and avoid keeping vehicles parked with the motor running or driving over dry, grassy areas.

As in previous years, the county officials will continue to monitor the situation on a weekly basis and take additional steps as needed until the drought index is once again satisfactory.

To learn how to protect your life, home, and community, visit BeWildfireReadyFL.com.

To view current wildfire conditions and activity, visit FDACS.gov/CurrentWildfires.