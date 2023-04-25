Governor Holds Roundtable with Japanese Business Leaders in Tokyo

Florida - Tuesday April 25, 2023: In Japan Monday, Governor DeSantis led a roundtable discussion with Japanese business leaders from the Japan Business Federation, KEIDANREN.

“Florida leads the nation in new business formations because of our pro-business and pro-freedom policies that drive the economy forward and attract business investment from across the globe,” said Governor DeSantis. “I look forward to continuing to build strong business relationships with Japanese companies who want to do business in Florida.”

He was joined by Florida Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, and Enterprise Florida Vice Board Chair Freddie Figgers.

“We are honored to participate in this significant business development mission alongside Governor DeSantis,” said Laura DiBella, Florida Secretary of Commerce and President & CEO of Enterprise Florida. “We are incredibly appreciative of all the business leaders who took the time to meet with us today as the visit proved to be invaluable. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with the Japanese business community.”

Additionally, the Governor and NTT Data, an information technology and consulting company located in Tokyo, have established a partnership to provide Florida university students with a one-week internship. NTT Data will host the students at their headquarters in Tokyo and as part of the internship, students will have the opportunity to interact with business executives and learn about a multi-faceted global business.

The Governor is leading what his office has described as an international trade mission. After Japan he travels to South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.