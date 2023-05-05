PSLPD: Suspect Arrested in Armed Robbery of Port St. Lucie Pharmacy

Port St. Lucie - Thursday May 4, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police Detectives arrested 47-year-old Jennifer Scee of Port St. Lucie and charged her with the April 21 armed robbery of the Aster Discount Pharmacy in Port St. Lucie.

According to a release from the PSLPD, a store employee reported that the woman entered the store in the 700-BLK of SW Port St. Lucie Blvd at 1:34 pm. She held the employee at gunpoint and demanded Dilaudid, an opioid prescription pill. The clerk told the woman they had no Dilaudid at that pharmacy. The woman then "jumped over the counter and pointed the handgun at the victim. The victim yelled and the suspect fled the pharmacy," according to the release.

The employee was not harmed during the incident and the suspect fled the area in an older model gray Honda Civic Coupe with a sunroof and tinted windows.

Scee was charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.