PSLPD Seeks Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

Port St. Lucie - Monday May 1, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is seeking the public's help identifying a woman who robbed the Aster Discount Pharmacy last week at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a white female, armed with a handgun.

According to a release from PSLPD the woman held an employee at gunpoint, demanding Dilaudid, a prescription pill. When she was advised that they had no Dilaudid, the woman "jumped over the counter and pointed the handgun at the victim. The victim yelled and the suspect fled the pharmacy."

The employee was not harmed during the incident and the suspect fled the area in an older model gray Honda Civic Coupe with a sunroof and tinted windows.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please call Detective O’Hara at 772-871-5172.