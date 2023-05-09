Sketch of Person of Interest Released in Susy Tomassi Homicide Case

IRCSO / Susy Tomassi on March 16, 2018.

Indian River County - Tuesday May 9, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has released a sketch of a person of interest in the un-solved five-year old homicide of Assunta “Susy” Tomassi.

Tomassi went missing on March 16, 2018. She was last seen getting into an unidentified white pickup truck behind the Publix located at Oslo Road and US Highway 1 in Vero Beach South. After Tomassi got into the pick-up, the truck was seen traveling east on Oslo Road towards the Oslo Road boat ramp.

A short time later a white pickup, matching the truck Tomassi entered, was seen traveling west on Oslo Road towards US Highway 1.

On March 3 of this year, human remains were located along the Indian River Lagoon coastline, approximately 150 yards north of Oslo Road near the Oslo Boat Ramp. The Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as Tomassi and concluded that her death was a homicide.

IRCSO / White pick-up in the distance leaving from the back of the Oslo Road Publix on March 16, 2018

Shortly after the human remains were identified, a woman contacted authorities to say that a man tried to lure her into his white pick-up while she was walking in the area of South Vero Square Plaza, several months before Tomassi’s disappearance.

The woman described the man as white, approximately 30-40 years old, medium build with almost shoulder-length brown hair. The sketch was based on her five-year old recollection of the man.

IRCSO /

Anyone with any information about this ongoing homicide investigation is urged to contact the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (772) 978-6259. Or, you can remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477 or go to www.TCWatch.org.