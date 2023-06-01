NHC: "The Chance of Tropical Cyclone Development is Low"

Florida - Thursday June 1, 2023: The National Hurricane Center reports that a disturbance in the north-east Gulf of Mexico has a "low" chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, even though forecasters give it a 50% chance of further development within the next 48 hours.

However by this weekend, "environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable" for any additional development.

NHS: Tropical Weather Discussion for Northeastern Gulf of Mexico (AL91)

Showers and thunderstorms associated with designated AL91 have become a little more concentrated overnight. Scattered moderate convection is noted within 180 nautical miles of the center. Fresh to strong easterly winds are also in this area.

Recent data from altimeters and buoys indicate that seas have risen to 5 to 7 feet in the area now.

Outside of the NE Gulf, winds are light to moderate, with seas of 3 feet or less. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are also noted over the Straits of Florida.

Forecast: Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of AL91 over the next day or so as the system meanders over the northeastern or eastern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.

However, by this weekend, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development as the system drifts southeastward toward western Cuba or the western Straits of Florida.

The chance of tropical cyclone development is low.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, Thursday, if necessary.

Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the Florida Peninsula through this weekend.

NOAA

Today, Thursday June 1, marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which will run until November 30. The long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 14, 7, and 3, respectively.

NOAA / A summary infographic showing hurricane season probability and numbers of named storms predicted from NOAA's 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. (Image credit: NOAA)

The list of storm names for 2023