Fort Pierce PD Seeks Help Finding Homicide Suspect Edwin Ruiz-Avila

FPPD / Edwin Ruiz-Avila

Fort Pierce - Thursday June 15, 2023: The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Edwin Ruiz-Avila in connection with the June 11th shooting death of 34-year-old Guillermo Barrientos Otero.

Ruiz-Avila is described as a Hispanic male standing between 5-foot-7-inches and 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing between 140-150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, white sneakers, a rosary chain, a gold chain with a gold-colored cross and a black watch on his left wrist.

Ruiz-Avila is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him or know his whereabouts contact law enforcement.

The shooting occurred on June 11th in the 800 block of South 21st Street. Fort Pierce Police officers responded at 9:48 p.m.

At the scene they found two victims, Otero who was "unresponsive" after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The other victim was a 38-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his arm. His identify has not been released.

Both were transported by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. Otero died at the hospital, injuries, the 38-year-old was treated and listed in good condition.

This case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about Ruiz-Avila or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 (office), 772-302-4796 (cell) or esaintilien@fppd.org.

You can also contact Detective Paul Cunzo at (772) 370-6631 or pcunzo@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.