Invest 97L Has Now Become Potential Tropical Cyclone 4; Its Expected to Strengthen and Become a Tropical Storm Named Debby

Florida - Friday August 2, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has now upgraded that tropical wave named Invest 97L to Potential Tropical Cyclone 4.

In a Livestream briefing this morning on the NHC Facebook page the Director of the National Hurricane Center Mike Brennan said the system is center over eastern Cuba and it is slowly organizing. It is not yet a tropical depression, but it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm that will be named Debbie.

There will be "wide-spread impacts" said Brennan which include heavy rainfall and the possibility coastal flooding as well as flash and urban flooding.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are now in effect for the Florida Keys and along the Florida west coast.