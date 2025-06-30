Donate
Russia launches weekend record aerial attack on Ukraine

By Joanna Kakissis,
Michel Martin
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:12 AM EDT

Russia launched the largest aerial assault on Ukraine overnight Sunday since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

