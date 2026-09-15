BIG Neighborhood Yard Sale

Time to clear out before the holidays! Get a jump on ring out the old and bring in the new! A portion of event registration fees and donations will benefit 4KIDS of the Treasure Coast (a faith-based nonprofit bringing hope, homes, & healing to kids in crisis.) You set your prices, you man your table, you walk away with less "stuff" and you have more money in your pocket while 4KIDS benefits as well.

The event is held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 from 8-10 AM in the parking lot of Morning Star Church located at 698 Timber Ridge Trail SW, Vero Beach. Contact Sue (540-809-3778) for questions and to reserve your spot!

