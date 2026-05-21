Picnic For A Purpose - T1D Event Treasure Coast

Join us for a social gathering designed to bring the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) community together here on the Treasure Coast. While T1D is often diagnosed in children, adults can also be affected by this autoimmune disease. The purpose of this event is to foster connections, make new friends, share resources, and meet other T1D families in our area.

Learn about the invaluable resources that Breakthrough T1D offers, including information about our upcoming fundraising walk aimed at finding a cure and supporting research. Living with T1D means there is currently no cure; it’s a lifelong commitment without breaks or downtime. Individuals may receive alerts at 2 a.m. about dangerously low or high blood sugar levels, make critical decisions about food, and consistently monitor their Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs). In the United States, 2.1 million people are diagnosed with T1D, and 314,000 of them are under the age of 20.

We will have a variety of activities for families and kids, light snacks, games, resources, and a fun day of connecting—creating opportunities for T1D kids to make new friends- Registration is required