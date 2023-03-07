FHP: Vehicle Sought in Friday's Hit-and-Run Found in Martin County Garage

Martin County - Tuesday March 7, 2023: Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle they've been looking for in connection with a serious hit and run last Friday has been found.

FHP issued a release Tuesday saying they found the suspect vehicle Monday evening thanks to “a few Crime Stopper tips.”

They had been looking for a silver or grey Toyota pickup and last night FHP says they, along with Martin County Sheriff Deputies, executed a search warrant at home in Martin County and found the pickup they were looking for inside the garage of the residence.

The driver of the pickup is suspected to have hit a 57 year old man riding his bicycle on State Road A1A in Fort Pierce around 7:30 p.m. last Friday evening. FHP says the man remains in critical, with no brain activity.

A suspect has been identified according to the FHP release, but no arrest has been made. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

FHP says the "case is developing."