SLC Sheriff's Chopper Catches Dangerous "Street Takeover" Event in Progress; Two Arrested

St. Lucie County - Wednesday March 8, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 21-year-old West Palm Beach man and an 18-year-old Fort Pierce man for reckless driving after deputies and officers from the Port St. Lucie Police Department interrupted a coordinated "Street Takeover" event in St. Lucie County Saturday evening.

The Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit observed multiple vehicles drifting and performing donuts in the intersection of Midway Road and Glades Cut Off Road in Ft. Pierce around 11 p.m. The Aviation Unit observed other members from this "Street Takeover" group performing similar stunts along Peters Road a short time later.

“We are committed to keeping our roadways safe, even involving our aviation unit to identify reckless drivers and arrest them," said SLC Sheriff Ken Mascara,

The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) also made two additional arrests during this latest "Street Takeover" incident.

PSLPD arrested a 15-year-old from Hollywood after he lost control of his Chevrolet Camaro in a roundabout. He was charged with reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, two counts of fleeing and eluding, and two counts of possession of marijuana.

A 23-year-old man from Palm Beach was also charged with "spectating" a 'Street Takeover.' Spectating means to watch an activity, especially a sports event, without taking part.

"Street Takeover" events are "growing (in) popularity across the country" states a release from the PSLPD, and such events are "dangerous and illegal." PSLPD says they "will continue to arrest those individuals who participate in these events."