FHP: 22 Year Old Man Dead Following Five-Car Pileup Monday on Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Tuesday April 4, 2022: A 22 year old man was killed during a five-car pileup Monday on Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce.

The crash occurred about 12:30 pm in the northbound lanes near mile marker 164.

According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) the victim's sedan ran into a 40-year-old woman's SUV which was parked in the outside paved shoulder facing north. "After that, multiple collisions followed," states the FHP accident report. One of the five vehicles involved was a tractor-trailer.

During this series of collisions that followed the initial crash the victim was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A number of others suffered what authorities said were minor injuries.

The crash shutdown all northbound traffic for over three hours Monday afternoon. Vehicles were diverted off the roadway at the E152 exit until the crash scene was cleared.