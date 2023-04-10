FDEM: It's Florida Wildfire Awareness Week - Indian River and St. Lucie County Burn Bans Remain in Effect

Florida Division of Emergency Management /

Florida - Monday April 10, 2023: This week, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is promoting Wildfire Awareness Week. FDEM encourages all Floridians to be wildfire ready and make a plan for what to do if a wildfire threatens your community as well as learn how you can help reduce the chances of a wildfire in your area.

"Wildfire season is year-round in Florida; however, it typically peaks during the heart of the dry season from March-May, said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. "With an uptick in wildfire activity statewide, as well as an enhanced concern due to the debris left behind from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, I implore Floridians to remember that wildfire safety is everyone’s responsibility."

“Since January, over 1,000 wildfires have burned more than 33,000 acres in Florida, and we are now entering the peak of wildfire season, which means Floridians should take extra precaution during these drier months to protect people and property,” said Interim Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan. “The Florida Forest Service encourages Floridians to be Wildfire Ready by preparing your yard, home, and emergency kit, and knowing Florida’s outdoor burning laws.”

BURN BANS in Indian River and St. Lucie Counties

Indian River County Burn Ban

Effective immediately, there is an Emergency Burn Ban Order for Indian River County, which prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been permitted by the Florida Forestry Service. This includes: burning yard trash, household paper products, bonfires, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces, chimeneas, and open cooking fires.

Setting fire to any grass, brush, or forest-covered land, is also prohibited unless authorized by the Florida Forestry Service.

Cooking food exclusively within gas or charcoal grills is permitted. Please use caution.

This Emergency Order is in effect throughout Indian River County from April 8 at 8 AM until April 15 at 8 AM, or until further order.

St. Lucie County Burn Ban

St. Lucie County Public Safety officials, in conjunction with the St. Lucie County Fire District, have issued a local state of emergency and a county-wide burn ban effective immediately due to the extremely dry conditions.

The burn ban applies to all non-permitted, outside burning. Agricultural burning will be permitted on a case-by-case basis as authorized by the Florida Forest Service. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (or drought index) for St. Lucie County is in the 600-range out of 800. An index level between 500-549 is moderate; 550-649 is high; 650-699 is very high and anything above 700 is extreme.

“We are urging all of our residents to use extreme caution and report any outside burning or fireworks to 9-1-1,” said St. Lucie County Public Safety Director Ron Guerrero. “Our firefighters, along with the Florida Forest Service, have done an excellent job of keeping St. Lucie County safe. Let’s not put them in harm’s way.”

During the local state of emergency, the following activities shall be prohibited:

All outdoor burning of any combustible material

Bonfires

Campfires

Warming fires

Outdoor fireplaces

Fireworks

Cooking fires unless it is exclusively within a contained gas or charcoal grill.

Additionally, motorists are asked to use extreme caution and avoid keeping vehicles parked with the motor running or driving over dry, grassy areas.

As in previous years, the county officials will continue to monitor the situation on a weekly basis and take additional steps as needed until the drought index is once again satisfactory. The last time St. Lucie County issued a county-wide burn ban was in the spring of 2017.

CAUSES of WILDFIRES:

The leading cause of wildfires across the state is people, specifically unauthorized burns and individuals burning yard waste. Yard waste refers to any vegetative debris such as brush, leaves or tree limbs collected from yard maintenance. When burning yard waste, it is imperative you meet the following requirements:

Yard waste must fit in an 8-foot diameter pile or noncombustible container.

Fire must be ignited after 8 a.m. CT/9 a.m. ET and must be extinguished one hour before sunset.

The fire must be 25 feet from your home, wildlands, brush or any combustible structure.

The fire must be 150 feet from other occupied buildings and 50 feet from paved public roads.

There are many actions that can be taken to help reduce wildfires, including burning yard waste safely and following all guidelines provided by the Florida Forest Service. Prepare your yard by clearing all debris and dead vegetation and create a buffer between trees, patio furniture or other items that could catch fire. Regularly clean your roof and ensure you have working fire extinguishers and smoke alarms on each level of your home.

Additional Wildfire Safety Tips:

Prepare for Wildfires – Timely information on wildfires can save your life and property. Make a plan and keep enough supplies for everyone in your household, including a first aid kit, in your go bag or car trunk.

Timely information on wildfires can save your life and property. Make a plan and keep enough supplies for everyone in your household, including a first aid kit, in your go bag or car trunk. Stay Safe During a Wildfire – Monitor all weather alerts and evacuate immediately if told to do so by authorities. If you are not ordered to evacuate but smoky conditions exist, protect yourself from smoke inhalation and stay inside in a safe location.

Monitor all weather alerts and evacuate immediately if told to do so by authorities. If you are not ordered to evacuate but smoky conditions exist, protect yourself from smoke inhalation and stay inside in a safe location. Returning Home After a Wildfire- Do not return home until it is deemed safe to do so by local authorities. Avoid hot ash and smoldering debris and wear protective clothing once it is safe to start cleaning up. Use a respirator to avoid inhaling fine particles and document any property damage with photographs.

Visit FloridaDisaster.org/hazards/wildfire to learn more about wildfire safety and to stay up to date on the fire danger index and active fire locations in your area.

