FPPD: Two Charged in Robbery of Gas Station Mini Mart

Fort Pierce - Friday May 5, 2023: Fort Pierce Police this week arrested two men for the recent armed robbery of a local gas station mini mart.

On May 1, detectives arrested 22-year-old Roderick Anthony Baker. He was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail and charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, third-degree grand theft and violating probation on previous drug charges. Three days later, on May 4, detectives arrested 20-year-old Eugene Jacques. He was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail and charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and third-degree grand theft.

The robbery took place on Monday April 24 at the Sunoco Gas Station mini mart at 3306 Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce. Police responded at 5:55 a.m. Baker and Jacques are accused off entering the business, brandishing a firearm, striking the clerk, and then stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The PFPD credits the public's assistance in the arrests of both Baker and Jacques.

The case however still remains under investigation and anyone with any additional information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-302-4796 or email him at: esaintilien@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.