Port St. Lucie - Swimming Advisory Lifted for St. Lucie River at Veterans Memorial Park

Port St. Lucie - Friday May 19, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has lifted the swimming advisory for Veterans Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River.

Samples were taken on Monday, May 15, and test results for enteric bacteria were satisfactory.

Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and their presence in recreational waters is an indicator of fecal pollution. The presence of these bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

The advisory had been in effect since April 21. This area will continue to be tested every other week.

For results of St. Lucie County beach and river samples, visit the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County website at: http://stlucie.floridahealth.gov/ and click on Environmental Health.

For beach samples select Healthy Beaches Program, then select Florida Healthy Beaches website. For river samples select North Fork Bacteria Testing, then select North Fork-St. Lucie River Sample Results.

For more information, contact the environmental health division at 772-873-4931.