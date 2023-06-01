PSLPD: Alan Dale Williams III Wanted for Murder

PSLPD / Alan Dale Williams III

Port St. Lucie - Thursday June 1, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department has issued a wanted notice for Alan Dale Williams II. He is sought in connection with the shooting death of a 20 year old man on Wednesday May 24.

PSLPD Major Crimes Unit Detectives have identified Williams as the suspect in the killing and they have obtained an active arrest warrant accusing him of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The killing occurred in the Gatlin Commons Business Center parking lot in Port St. Lucie. PSLPD Officers responded at 6:57 p.m. at Southwest Aledo Lane and Southwest Brigantine Place, just east of Interstate 95. They found the victim dead in the driver's seat of a red BMW.

Video surveillance shows the victim and his female passenger met up with another vehicle in the parking lot, a 2017 red JEEP Cherokee. One of the two men in that red JEEP got out and into the back seat of the victim's red BMW. The victim then began driving away when the suspect in the back seat, who is believed to be Williams, shot the victim in the back of the head, according to Acting PSL Chief Chief Richard Del Toro. The female passenger in the victim’s vehicle was not harmed.

Williams III fled the area on foot. The red Jeep that Williams arrived in, driven by a second individual, also fled the area but has since been recovered.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts or the identity of the Jeep driver is urged to call Detectives at 772-871-5001.