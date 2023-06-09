PSLPD: Murder Suspect Captured in Fort Pierce

PSLPD / Dale Williams May 24, fleeing murder scene

Port St. Lucie - Friday June 9, 2023: Fort Myers Police Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service Officers arrested Port St. Lucie murder suspect Alan Dale Williams III Friday morning in Fort Myers.

In a release, Acting PSLPD Chief Richard Del Toro said Williams is currently in the Lee County Jail, and PSLPD Major Crimes Unit Detectives are currently in Fort Myers continuing their investigation.

Williams has been wanted for a murder that occurred in Port St. Lucie on May 24th. The murder occurred in the Gatlin Commons Business Center parking lot in Port St. Lucie. PSLPD Officers responded at 6:57 p.m. at Southwest Aledo Lane and Southwest Brigantine Place, just east of Interstate 95. They found the victim dead in the driver's seat of a red BMW.

Video surveillance showed the victim and his female passenger met up with another vehicle in the parking lot, a 2017 red JEEP Cherokee. One of the two men in that red JEEP got out and into the back seat of the victim's red BMW. The victim then began driving away when the suspect in the back seat, who is believed to be Williams, shot the victim in the back of the head, according to Acting PSL Chief Chief Richard Del Toro. The female passenger in the victim’s vehicle was not harmed.

Williams fled the area on foot. The red Jeep that Williams arrived in, driven by a second individual, also fled the area but has since been recovered.