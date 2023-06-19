PSLPD: K9 Jaxson Tracks Down Another Suspect Who Is Arrested for Burglarizing a Vehicle

Port St. Lucie - Monday June 19, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested 24-year-old Antonio McGee on 4 counts of burglary, theft, and possession of stolen credit cards.

At 11 p.m. last Friday night, a resident 2300 block of SE West Blackwell Drive got a 'ring' notification from his vehicle indicating that someone was trying to burglarize it.

PSLPD Officers responded along with the K9 Team of Officer Corey Krecic and K9 Jaxson.

Similar to the last two recent apprehensions, K9 Jaxson immediately picked up the suspect’s scent and brought Officers to a driveway in the 2400 block of SE Rock Springs Drive where McGee was found in possession of stolen property still in his pockets. He was taken into custody.

Inside the burglarized vehicle officer found McGee's cell phone which he had left behind while burglarizing it.

Investigators have now linked McGee to 4 car burglaries. He was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.